Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Stephen Glass hails toughness of Aberdeen after comprehensive win over St Mirren

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 6:08 pm
Stephen Glass’ Aberdeen claimed a comfortable win over St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Glass’ Aberdeen claimed a comfortable win over St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hailed the toughness of his side in putting together back-to-back home wins in difficult conditions with a 4-1 cinch Premiership victory over St Mirren at Pittodrie.

Their win over Livingston in midweek was followed by a comprehensive victory on Saturday afternoon, with strikers Marley Watkins and Christian Ramirez both scoring doubles, either side of Scott Tanser’s strike for the visitors.

That was pleasing for Glass, who said: “I think there’s a bit of toughness about the group that they don’t get credit for at times.

“The game got a wee bit messy after the goals. (Manager) Jim’s (Goodwin) got St Mirren playing good football and they didn’t give up on that after going two goals down.

“Our quality in the first half wasn’t what it should have been which allowed them to come into it a bit too much, but we were very professional in the second half.

“Getting the third goal so quickly after St Mirren scored shows the character of this group. They felt like they got a bit of a slap and found a way to fix it quickly. They’ve done that a few times this season.”

Saints boss Jim Goodwin refused to give any excuses for his side’s defeat, admitting that they were well beaten by the better team on the day.

He said: “I thought for the first four or five minutes we were OK but after that Aberdeen were the better team.

“It’s the first game in a number of weeks where I’ve been able to say ‘we were well beaten by the better team’.

“In recent weeks we’ve been involved in every game and could have won two or three.

“Aberdeen were a real threat all afternoon. Their front four were terrific and we’ve got to accept we were beaten by the better team.

“The goals we conceded were really poor from our point of view. When we got it back to 2-1, I thought we could stay in the game, but for Aberdeen to get their third so quickly knocked the wind out of the boys’ sails.

“It’s not for a lack of effort – sometimes in football you play against teams that are better than you and that was the case today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal