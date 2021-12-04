Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tony Mowbray happy as Blackburn find a way to win against Preston

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 6:32 pm
Tony Mowbray saw Blackburn win ugly (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tony Mowbray praised Blackburn’s ability to “win ugly” after they edged a 1-0 win over local rivals Preston.

The pouring rain and swirling wind made for atrocious conditions, particularly in the first half, meaning that passing football was at a premium because of the surface water on the pitch.

But Rovers fashioned the one moment of real quality and with it, the three points, through Ben Brereton Diaz’s sublime header early in the second half for his 17th goal of the season.

Rovers battled fiercely, roared on by a vocal crowd, to close out a third successive win and three clean sheets on the bounce for the first time since October 2020.

Blackburn sit fourth after their first Ewood Park win over Preston in 20 years, manager Mowbray was delighted that his team were able to manage the conditions.

He said: “We had to manage the conditions. This week we had to manage a pitch where the ball going to stick sometimes, so be careful what you do and how you pass it.

“The difficulty is preparing the football match and half an hour before kick-off you have to scrap everything and tell them to put it behind their full-backs and Brereton and (Reda) Khadra have to run after it, as basic as that really.

“Don’t take chances at the back, win your headers, defend properly, do your job, be strong, and I though they did that today, particularly the back three were resilient, strong, powerful. It was probably more suited to them and yet we’ve managed to find the way to get the win in what was a physical confrontation really.

“It’s good to win ugly. There was no real pattern to it, other than to help it forward and let the conditions dictate the game. You know they’ve got character, commitment and togetherness.”

The Lilywhites did not create a great deal but did not do a lot wrong either and had the better of the opening period.

But they have lost their third game in five and Frankie McAvoy said the winner was a “cheap” goal to concede.

He said: “I thought that was a bit of quality in the game, (it) went against us. I didn’t think there was much in the game at all between the two teams.

“I think we probably had more of the ball and more of the chances. They might have had one or two more on target than we had.

“We get an opportunity with Alan Browne bursting through in the first half, which was a great ball from Ched (Evans) to penetrate in behind, and I think the water holds the ball up.

“The one bit of quality that happens in the second half, it’s too cheap to allow the cross into the box and we actually spoke about making sure you don’t allow (Ben Brereton) Diaz or anybody to get across in front of you for a header.”

