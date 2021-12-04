Danny Cowley says Portsmouth deserved to be knocked out of FA Cup by Harrogate

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley admitted his side deserved to lose after suffering a humiliating 2-1 FA Cup second round defeat at home to League Two Harrogate.

Jack Diamond scored a dramatic added-time winner to send Harrogate into the third round for the first time in their history.

Cowley said: “We are very disappointed to lose, especially with it being the FA Cup, but Harrogate played very well and deserved it. They had energy, intensity, and agility.

“I felt that we had some decent chances in the first half, but the second half was poor, and they looked more likely to score than us.

“It’s been a difficult week for us as a group with illness. There were a lot of players that played well below their best today.

“Whether that was down to the week’s events, I don’t know. We were well short of what is expected of us when we play at Fratton Park.

League One Pompey came into the game in a great run of form but it was Harrogate who took a shock lead in the 44th minute.

Sean Williams lost possession in his own half, with the ball falling to Luke Armstrong, who controlled neatly before turning and curling beyond Gavin Bazunu from the edge of the box.

It was in the first of two added minutes at the end of the half that Pompey equalised.

Michael Jacobs forced his way into the box and his intended pass deflected into the path of Ellis Harrison, who marked his return from injury by hitting the ball beyond goalkeeper Mark Oxley into the far corner.

With plenty of effort from both sides in the second half, it was heading for a stalemate, until Diamond’s strike in the fifth minute of added-time beat Bazunu.

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver said: “This was a well deserved win and a dynamic performance from the team today.

“There are players that have been with us for many years and they just keep getting better and better.

“It was a dynamic performance. We were quick on the break and it was exciting to watch.

“We kept knocking on the door, and could have and probably should have, won it well before the last-gasp winner.

“It was a proper performance of passing football. There was belief in the changing room and the attitude was outstanding.

“We weren’t intimidated by the occasion, they wanted to immerse themselves in the game, and they did that.

“Although, of course, we would want to continue a run in the cup, you wouldn’t say no to Liverpool or Manchester City. This is the first time we have reached the third round, so we’re going to enjoy it.”