Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Substitute Luke Jephcott fires late Plymouth FA Cup winner to sink Rochdale

By Press Association
December 5, 2021, 2:31 pm
Substitute Luke Jephcott (left) scored Plymouth’s winner against Rochdale in the FA Cup (Steven Paston/PA Images).
Substitute Luke Jephcott (left) scored Plymouth’s winner against Rochdale in the FA Cup (Steven Paston/PA Images).

Substitute Luke Jephcott grabbed a late winner for Plymouth at Rochdale to book a place in the third round of the FA Cup.

Plymouth keeper Mike Cooper kept out efforts from Eoghan O’Connell and Jake Beesley as Rochdale made the early running at Spotland.

But midfielder Jordon Garrick fired Plymouth ahead in the 18th minute of the second round tie.

Ryan Broom’s cross from the right found Garrick at the back post and he climbed above Max Taylor to power a header inside Jay Lynch’s near post.

Dale levelled on 55 minutes when Plymouth were caught out at the back.

Abraham Odoh robbed James Wilson and fed the ball infield to Josh Andrews. He in turn found Aaron Morley 25 yards from goal and the midfielder curled a superb finish into the roof of the net for the equaliser.

Wilson and Danny Mayor hit the woodwork for Plymouth as they battled to regain their lead before the winning goal finally came in the 86th minute.

Jordan Houghton’s corner hit Beesley’s knee and bounced kindly into the path of Jephcott, who took one touch before rifling the ball into the net from four yards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal