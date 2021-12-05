Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jota injury a concern for Celtic

By Press Association
December 5, 2021, 3:24 pm
Jota went off injured against Hearts in midweek (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admits Jota might not be back in action before the winter break.

The Portuguese winger was one of three players who dropped out of the Celtic team for Sunday’s 3-0 win over Dundee United after picking up injuries against Hearts in midweek.

The on-loan Benfica player went off with a hamstring injury and now faces a fight to get back during a hectic run of fixtures, which ends when Rangers visit Celtic Park on January 2.

Jota looks set to miss the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian on December 19 and faces a race against time to be fit for the derby clash.

Anthony Ralston and Stephen Welsh also missed the game at Tannadice but Jota’s injury is the one causing most concern.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals this season and has firmly established himself as a fan favourite.

When asked if he would be back before the January break, Postecoglou said: “It’s hard to say. We’re saying a few weeks at the moment and he’s obviously keen to come back. But out of the three of them he was the most significant injury.

“It’s a blow because, apart from the team aspect, he was enjoying his football and wanted to kick on.

“So it’s a little bit of a blow for him. He’ll work hard in rehab and we’ll try to get him back as soon as we can.”

Mikey Johnston replaced Jota at Tannadice and played 90 minutes on the left wing.

But James Forrest only managed half the game before being taken off for Liel Abada.

“I’m hoping it’s nothing too bad,” Postecoglou said. “He felt a bit tight and, with the game going the way it was going, we had enough injuries coming off the last game.

“Liel needed a bit of a run anyway, so we wanted to put him on.

“I don’t know if it’s anything serious. But it was more of a precaution than anything else.”

