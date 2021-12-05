Sam Kerr second-half double as Chelsea cruise to FA Cup final win over Arsenal

Sam Kerr grabbed a second-half double as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the delayed Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

Fran Kirby gave Chelsea a third-minute lead and Chelsea dominated throughout, squandering a number of chances before Kerr struck twice to finish Arsenal off.

It meant Emma Hayes’ side had completed a domestic treble, having won last season’s Women’s Super League title and the League Cup.

Chelsea’s flying start came as Arsenal defender Frida Maanum lost the ball in her own half.

Kerr played in Kirby who steadied herself before calmly firing low past Arsenal keeper Manuela Zinsberger from the edge of the penalty area.

The chances continued to come for Chelsea. Kerr passed up one of them, rattling the crossbar on 36 minutes and Kirby struck a post as the pressure mounted on Arsenal.

But Kerr was not to be denied and she doubled Chelsea’s lead on 57 minutes.

The Australia striker dribbled the ball into the area before unleashing a shot which beat Zinsberger and Lotte Wubben-Moy who had been tracking Kerr’s run into the box.

Kerr then ensured there could be no way back for Arsenal when she claimed her second goal in the 77th minute.

Jessie Flemming’s through ball played her in and Kerr drove on into the box before dinking a finish over Zinsberger to make it 3-0.

It was disappointing final showing from Arsenal.

Vivianne Miedema had a couple of shots from outside of the area, which failed to hit the target.

There was some impressive build up play from Steph Catley, Kim Little and Maanum and Miedema, but Chelsea’s defence snuffed out any real threat.