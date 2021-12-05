There’s only two Ian Wrights – Sunday’s sporting social By Press Association December 5, 2021, 5:39 pm Ian Wright met his namesake (John Waltn/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 5. Football Ian Wright met his namesake. Just met another Ian Wright 😎😂Rochdale vs Plymouth Argyle @itvfootball @ITV #FACup pic.twitter.com/kzMSNF7dit— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 5, 2021 Sergio Reguilon demanded loyalty. I'll be back in a few days. Don't sell me in @OfficialFPL 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/AByzlwV49M— Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) December 5, 2021 Harry Kane was happy. Another good win. Keeps the run going with important games coming up 💪 pic.twitter.com/LdsY3ao3Xf— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 5, 2021 Paul Pogba provided a fitness update. 𝙾𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚛𝚘𝚊𝚍 𝚝𝚘 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚋𝚊𝚌𝚔 𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚛 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/sEqVlDXp26— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) December 5, 2021 Team GB stars enjoyed a day out at Old Trafford. Brilliant to welcome so many @TeamGB stars to Old Trafford today! 🇬🇧#MUFC | #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/W0zhkBctCS— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 5, 2021 United and Bruno Fernandes struggled to make sense of Fred’s goal and celebration. We don’t quite know what’s going on here, but we ❤️ it!#MUFC | #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/A0j8MgJ561— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 5, 2021 Me: that was supposed to be a cross, right?@AT13Oficial : 100%@Fred08oficial : guys, have some respect for my right foot 😂Fredinhoooo 🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/KoG3C8FkTv— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) December 5, 2021 Tyneside awoke in a good mood. Morning! 😄⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xsksx1Wod7— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 5, 2021 Cricket Not long now! 3️⃣ more sleeps! 🇦🇺 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/OCV56vcAfT— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 5, 2021 Snooker UK Championship finalist Zhao Xintong was always destined for the top, it seems. Me playing zhao when he was abojt 9 or 10 in exhibition in China , hundreds watching and live on tv he made 2 centries on the trot the little xxxx. I been telling everyone about him since . Best of luck 👍#whatatalnet pic.twitter.com/96Un2GR7qz— MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) December 5, 2021 Ronnie O’Sullivan got the cakes in. Happy Birthday, @ronnieo147, thanks for the cakes! 🎂🚀 pic.twitter.com/6mvvxZmTM5— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) December 5, 2021 Boxing Tyson Fury wished his wife a happy birthday. just take this opportunity to wish my beautiful wife @parisfury1 a happy birthday 🎂 & many happy returns,I love you 😍 soo much some happy pics going back what seems a lifetime ago, we have had so many experiences in our young life’s, hears to another great year together 🍾🥂♥️ pic.twitter.com/54mKHbO7on— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 5, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up