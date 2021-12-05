Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rogic on the ball and Rangers keep on rolling – 5 things we learned this weekend

By Press Association
December 5, 2021, 6:48 pm
David Turnbull and Tom Rogic both hit memorable goals (Steve Welsh/PA)
David Turnbull and Tom Rogic both hit memorable goals (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic and Rangers both recorded 3-0 wins over teams from Dundee as the cinch Premiership title race continued.

Aberdeen were also victorious while Motherwell and Hibernian drew and Hearts eked out a win at Livingston.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Gio to the four

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst became the first manager since Willie Waddell in 1969 to win his first four matches in charge of Rangers. The former Gers player was pleased to acknowledge that Saturday’s dominant 3-0 win over Dundee at Ibrox revealed signs that his style of football was being adopted by the champions.

Watt a return

Tony Watt hit a career-best 10th goal of the season to earn Motherwell a point at Easter Road and underline his improving consistency. The well-travelled 27-year-old beat his previous best of nine, which he achieved while on loan at Lierse eight years ago. There is plenty of time for him to add to his tally and push his Scotland credentials and a second impressive strike in four days will do his chances no harm.

Aberdeen have a tough streak

Stephen Glass hailed the character of his players after they recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since early August. Glass was also delighted that his team quickly bounced back from conceding against St Mirren to go on and win 4-1. “I think there’s a bit of toughness about the group that they don’t get credit for at times,” Glass said.

Stop what you’re doing, Rogic has the ball

Tom Rogic scored one of the goals of the season as he glided his way through, in between and round four challenges before curling home Celtic’s opener in a 3-0 victory at Tannadice. It is quality over quantity for the midfielder at the moment as it was only his second goal of the season. But manager Ange Postecoglou takes notice whenever his fellow Australian gets the ball. “Put down your phones, stop eating and drinking, just watch – because something will happen,” the Celtic boss said.

Heart for the battle

Newly-promoted Hearts moved five points clear in third place as they continued their strong start to the season with a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Livingston. It was not a particularly eye-catching performance and they could easily have found themselves behind if not for Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon’s exploits, but they are in a good habit of ekeing out results and look well equipped to finish as the best of the rest behind Celtic and Rangers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal