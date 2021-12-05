Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
We want one of the big boys – Kidderminster boss Russ Penn excited for cup draw

By Press Association
December 5, 2021, 7:02 pm
Kidderminster manager Russ Penn wants to face a top side in the FA Cup third round (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Russ Penn was grinning from ear to ear after Kidderminster reached the third round of the FA Cup for the third time in eight years with a deserved 2-0 win over Halifax.

The sixth-tier side stunned the Vanarama National League outfit thanks to first-half goals from Amari Morgan-Smith and Ashley Hemmings at Aggborough.

“I’m really proud of this group of players,” said Penn, whose side also beat Grimsby in the first round.

“We want one of the big boys. That would be great.

“It would be amazing for the players and everybody involved with the football club.

“They deserve it. We were the underdogs here again and we keep proving people wrong.”

The hosts were two up inside 20 minutes and never looked back.

Former Luton and Oldham forward Morgan-Smith opened the scoring and provider Hemmings secured a dream third-round tie when he fired home the second 14 minutes later.

Halifax boss Pete Wild said: “I’m frustrated because it’s them wanting it more than us that’s won it for them.

“When I come out and say that that’s ridiculous.

“It’s two avoidable goals that we’ve conceded. I think the second goal’s offside, but that means nothing now.

“The game was done in the first half. The second half was a non-entity.

“We can’t be disappointed because we didn’t threaten their goalkeeper.

“Unfortunately the first 20 minutes lost us the game and that was it.

“We didn’t stand up to the test, it was a big game in the second round of the FA Cup and we didn’t stand up.

“It’s one of the worst first halves since I’ve been at the football club.”

