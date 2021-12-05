Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Director of football Marcel Brands reportedly set to leave Everton

By Press Association
December 5, 2021, 8:18 pm
Marcel Brands took up his role with Everton in 2018 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton director of football Marcel Brands is set to leave the club, according to reports.

The Dutchman has been at Goodison Park since the summer of 2018 and has been involved in the Toffees spending close to £300million during that period.

It has failed to translate into on-field success, however, and with Everton struggling this season Brands is expected to be relieved of his duties.

He only signed a new three-year deal in April but poor recruitment in the past saw current boss Rafael Benitez able to spend just £1.7million this summer, with financial fair play restrictions hitting the Merseyside outfit hard.

After a strong start to the campaign, Everton’s form has nosedived due to a mixture of injuries and a lack of suitable options with the Toffees’ midweek defeat to Liverpool sparking angry scenes at Goodison Park.

Supporters turned their frustration on the board and director of football Brands after the 4-1 loss and the 59-year-old is now likely to depart.

Boss Benitez had spoken in his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s match with Arsenal about how his remit was to improve the players at his disposal but stressed the importance of the upcoming January transfer window.

“Everyone in the business knows the money has been spent but at the moment, we have to be sure we can improve these players,” the Spaniard said.

“If we don’t want to sell players, we don’t need to. If we sell players, it is because we want to sell players.

“I think the players appreciate we are trying to improve and that is what we will do until the end. We have been working on January and talking about options.

“Our market is clear: there are players you can get and players you cannot – that’s the reality. We need to know these players want to come.”

