Football rumours: Mohamed Salah frustrated by Liverpool contract talks

An error occurred. Please try again.

What the papers say

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah wants to stay with the club but is becoming frustrated by talks over a contract extension, reports the Liverpool Echo. Salah’s deal expires in 2023.

Southampton want to sign former Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero, according to Talksport. The 40-year-old left Chelsea at the end of last season, but the Saints are keen.

Kylian Mbappe is undecided where his future lies. The Paris St Germain striker rejected a new contract from the French club over the summer and is still not sure what his next move will be, according to Goal.

Kylian Mbappe is considering his future (PA)

Social media round-up

Jose Mourinho shock target to replace under-fire Rafa Benitez as Everton manager https://t.co/TDpz4MZZSq — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 5, 2021

Renato Sanches makes Arsenal transfer claim and tells Mikel Arteta – "I'm ready"https://t.co/FD1LLYZFmr pic.twitter.com/lXMmvwKT75 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 6, 2021

Players to watch

Fabian Ruiz: The Spanish midfielder is a target for Liverpool, but the Napoli playmaker is attracting interest from all over Europe.

Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona want him to stay in Spain, but he is said to be a target for other clubs, including Tottenham.

Mohamed Elyounoussi: The Southampton player has been linked with Arsenal and Leicester but told Saints’ matchday programme he is settled on the south coast, according to Hampshire Live.