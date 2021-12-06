Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Verstappen, Blackmore and Djokovic up for BBC World Sports Star award

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 9:58 am
Max Verstappen, Rachael Blackmore and Novak Djokovic (Tim Goode/Alan Crowhurst/John Minchello/PA)


Formula One title contender Max Verstappen is on the shortlist for the BBC’s World Sports Star award.

The Dutchman is level with Britain’s Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ standings heading into next weekend’s final race of the F1 season in Abu Dhabi, after a dramatic race in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The pair collided on the 37th lap, with Hamilton going on to win the race.

The Briton, who is aiming to eclipse Michael Schumacher by claiming a record eighth title this weekend, is expected to be on the shortlist for the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award.

Minella Times, ridden by Blackmore, won the Aintree Grand National
Minella Times, ridden by Blackmore, won the Aintree Grand National (David Davies/PA)

Ireland’s Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore is also on the World Sports Star shortlist.

She became the first female winner of the race in April, having also been the first woman to win Cheltenham’s Champion Hurdle the month before.

Boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is on the list after his victory over Caleb Plant last month made him the first undisputed world super-middleweight champion.

He is joined by NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who won a record-extending seventh Super Bowl as he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs. He also became the oldest man to feature in the showpiece match, at the age of 43 years and 188 days.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has also been shortlisted after winning three of the four men’s grand slam singles titles.

The Serbian triumphed at the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon to make it 20 career grand slam titles in all.

Thompson-Herah is also in contention after a superb Tokyo 2020
Thompson-Herah is also in contention after a superb Tokyo 2020 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah completes the list after she claimed three gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

She won the individual 100 metres and 200m and was part of the Jamaican team which triumphed in the 4x100m relay.

Voting opens on Monday and closes at 1pm on Tuesday, December 14.

