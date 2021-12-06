John McGreal takes interim charge of Ipswich after Paul Cook sacking By Press Association December 6, 2021, 11:25 am John McGreal has been placed in interim charge of Ipswich (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up John McGreal has been placed in interim charge of Ipswich following the departure of Paul Cook on Saturday. Cook was sacked in the wake of Town’s goalless draw at home to Sky Bet League Two Barrow in the FA Cup. The club also confirmed that Gary Roberts, Franny Jeffers, Ian Craney and John Keeley have left their roles at Portman Road. McGreal will be assisted by Rene Gilmartin, with under-23s coach Kieron Dyer and head of academy goalkeeping Carl Pentney also in the dugout. Ipswich, who are 11th in League One, face Charlton at The Valley on Tuesday night. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Miserable start for Ipswich interim manager John McGreal after loss at Charlton Paul Cook sacked as Ipswich manager following FA Cup draw with Barrow David Artell felt Crewe deserved to take something from defeat at Ipswich Ipswich boss Paul Cook hails matchwinner Idris El Mizouni