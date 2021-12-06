In-form Dom Telford ruled out for Newport after testing positive for coronavirus

Newport’s top scorer Dom Telford has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Sutton at Rodney Parade.

Telford has scored 14 goals this season and 11 in his last seven league appearances.

Exiles boss James Rowberry says Telford has not been in contact with any other player given the club’s break from action due to their first-round FA Cup exit.

Club captain Matt Dolan has recovered from a head injury and is available to play.

Sutton are monitoring the fitness of on-loan striker Isaac Olaofe before making the trip to south Wales.

Olaofe was forced off with a dead leg during the weekend FA Cup defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Defender Louis John overcame a knock sustained in midweek to make his 200th Sutton appearance on Saturday.

Back-up goalkeeper Brad House will be assessed to see if he can reclaim his place on the bench, with Filip Chalupniczak filling that role on Saturday.