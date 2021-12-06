Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mansfield without suspended Oli Hawkins for visit of Carlisle

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 1:36 pm
Oli Hawkins misses Mansfield’s home clash with Carlisle through suspension (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mansfield are without the suspended Oli Hawkins at home to Carlisle.

Hawkins sits out the Sky Bet League Two fixture with a one-match ban after picking up a fifth booking of the season.

Farrend Rawson (illness) will be assessed after missing Saturday’s FA Cup win at Doncaster, Mansfield’s seventh win in eight games.

Stephen McLaughlin is an injury doubt after being replaced at half-time against Doncaster, while Richard Nartey and Danny Johnson will miss out again.

Carlisle pair Kelvin Mellor and Zach Clough face fitness checks after being forced off in the first half of the Cumbrians’ 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Shrewsbury.

Right-back Mellor reported some tightness in his leg before the half-hour mark on Saturday.

Clough was also taken off as a precaution, with boss Keith Millen mindful of league tests at Mansfield and Stevenage this week.

Brennan Dickenson did return from injury against Shrewsbury to bolster a depleted Carlisle squad currently without Joe Riley (shoulder), Magnus Norman (leg), Josh Dixon, Lewis Alessandra (both foot) and Lukas Jensen (wrist).

