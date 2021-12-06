Injury worries for Harrogate boss Simon Weaver ahead of Forest Green clash

Harrogate are still without a number of players going into their game against League Two leaders Forest Green.

Manager Simon Weaver could only name four players on the bench for the FA Cup victory over League One side Portsmouth at the weekend and admits his team are “stretched” at the moment.

They are still without defensive trio Rory McArdle, Will Smith and Ryan Fallowfield, as well as forward Aaron Martin.

Lewis Page misses the game through suspension after picking up five yellow cards this season.

Forest Green will make the trip without the suspended Udoka Godwin-Malife.

The defender was sent off for a second yellow card against Bristol Rovers in their last league outing.

Defender Kane Wilson could come back into consideration after an ankle problem.

The 21-year-old came off during Forest Green’s win against Barrow and did not feature against Rovers.