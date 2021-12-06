Lee Johnson looks to youth again as Sunderland’s injury problems mount

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson could be forced to name another inexperienced line-up when they host Morecambe as the absences continue to pile up.

Frederik Alves and Will Harris were the latest names to be added to the Black Cats’ long injury list, missing out against Oxford at the weekend.

Johnson named youngsters Ollie Younger, Benji Kimpioka, Tyrese Dyce and 16-year-old Zak Johnson on the bench for the U’s clash.

Sunderland are currently without a number of players including Corry Evans (knee), Aiden McGeady (knee), Dennis Cirkin (hernia) and Luke O’Nien (shoulder).

Morecambe should have Cole Stockton at their disposal.

The striker overcame a hamstring problem to start against Buxton in the FA Cup at the weekend and he scored the only goal of the game as the Shrimps progressed to the third round.

Jonathan Obika could also be involved after the forward was able to get some minutes for the reserves last week and made the bench for the Buxton game.

Morecambe are currently 20th in League One with five wins so far this season.