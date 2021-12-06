Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lee Johnson looks to youth again as Sunderland’s injury problems mount

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 2:43 pm
Lee Johnson may have to turn to youth amid Sunderland’s growing injury list (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lee Johnson may have to turn to youth amid Sunderland's growing injury list (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson could be forced to name another inexperienced line-up when they host Morecambe as the absences continue to pile up.

Frederik Alves and Will Harris were the latest names to be added to the Black Cats’ long injury list, missing out against Oxford at the weekend.

Johnson named youngsters Ollie Younger, Benji Kimpioka, Tyrese Dyce and 16-year-old Zak Johnson on the bench for the U’s clash.

Sunderland are currently without a number of players including Corry Evans (knee), Aiden McGeady (knee), Dennis Cirkin (hernia) and Luke O’Nien (shoulder).

Morecambe should have Cole Stockton at their disposal.

The striker overcame a hamstring problem to start against Buxton in the FA Cup at the weekend and he scored the only goal of the game as the Shrimps progressed to the third round.

Jonathan Obika could also be involved after the forward was able to get some minutes for the reserves last week and made the bench for the Buxton game.

Morecambe are currently 20th in League One with five wins so far this season.

