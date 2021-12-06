No new worries as Accrington look to maintain momentum against AFC Wimbledon

Accrington have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their meeting with AFC Wimbledon.

Matt Butcher and Joe Pritchard are still sidelined for Stanley but are expected to make their return in a couple of weeks for the festive fixtures.

Midfielder Liam Coyle could be in line to feature for the Reds after coming off the bench against Fleetwood and scoring his first professional goal for the club.

John Coleman’s side are currently 13th in League One and will be looking to earn their third consecutive win in the league.

Wimbledon striker Ollie Palmer has been sent for a scan after feeling “a slight bit of pain” in his left quad.

Dons boss Mark Robinson revealed to the club’s YouTube channel that the scan is precautionary and is hopeful Palmer will be involved at Accrington.

Palmer is Wimbledon’s top scorer in League One this season having scored seven goals so far.

There are no other fresh injury concerns for Robinson’s squad ahead of the game.