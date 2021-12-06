Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rangers: Supporter U-turn for Lyon clash ‘bemusing and extremely frustrating’

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 4:05 pm
Rangers fans will not be in Lyon’s stadium (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers are bemused and frustrated after being told their fans will not be able to attend Thursday’s Europa League encounter with Lyon in France.

The Glasgow club had been informed four days earlier that their travelling supporters would get into the final group game.

However, Rangers say the French government has reversed that decision.

The club said: “We understand that there is a ‘festival of light’ planned in the city which will test the policing resource and city infrastructure.

“As you are aware, we previously underlined to our support that the local authorities in France were being intransigent and initially unwilling to engage.

“However, only late last week they agreed that we could have 2200 supporters admitted. The decision to reverse this is bemusing, and extremely frustrating, given the short notice.”

Rangers claimed the timing of the French interior minister’s decision “beggars belief” and that supporters would be left out of pocket by the ruling.

“We empathise with the feeling of supporters, who have made travel plans months in advance,” the club’s statement continued.

“Furthermore, we were allocated tickets several weeks ago, which adds further confusion to the most recent decision to not admit our fans.

“Rest assured, we have made representations to UEFA, OL (Lyon) and the French authorities. However, regrettably, this situation is now out with our control.

“Nevertheless, we are duty bound to ask all supporters including corporate guests to not travel to France.

“We appreciate the frustration of our support, and will work to ensure a refund for tickets is processed forthwith.”

