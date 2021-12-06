Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Tisdale has no new worries ahead of league bow as Stevenage boss

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 4:44 pm
Paul Tisdale has been in charge for cup games so far (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Paul Tisdale is set to take charge of his first league game as Stevenage manager when they host Scunthorpe.

Luke Prosser could be in line to feature following his return to the centre of defence during Boro’s defeat to Yeovil in the FA Cup.

Ever-present Elliott List is expected to line-up having been a key player for the side, scoring eight goals in the league this season.

Stevenage go into the match fourth-from-bottom in League Two.

Bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe have been handed a boost with the return of a trio of players ahead of the trip south

Manager Keith Hill confirmed that striker Ryan Loft and defender Mason O’Malley are both fit and available for selection.

Goalkeeper Rory Watson has also returned to training and fellow keeper Kieran O’Hara has returned to Burton following his emergency loan spell with the club.

The Iron will be without midfielder Alex Kenyon who is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks with a groin problem sustained against Bradford.

