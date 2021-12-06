Doncaster have absentees for visit of Oxford

Doncaster will be without the suspended Joseph Olowu as they prepare to host Oxford in Sky Bet League One.

The defender serves the final game of his three match ban while Jon Taylor is still out with an ankle injury.

Ethan Galbraith could be a doubt for Rovers after sustaining a muscle injury and missed Rovers’ loss to Mansfield in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Caretaker manager Gary McSheffrey takes charge of his first league game since Richie Wellens’ dismissal.

Oxford are still managing the return of players following a Covid outbreak in their camp.

The U’s saw the return of several affected players against Sunderland at the weekend including Matty Taylor, Anthony Forde and goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.

Karl Robinson could opt to change his side as players continue to recover from the Covid outbreak.

Oxford are still without Alex Gorrin, who is out with knee ligament damage.