Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Bristol Rovers likely to stick with winning formula against Port Vale

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 5:26 pm
Bristol Rovers could stick with an unchanged line-up (Steven Paston/PA)
Bristol Rovers could stick with an unchanged line-up (Steven Paston/PA)

Bristol Rovers are unlikely to make many changes for Tuesday’s clash with Port Vale after returning to winning ways in the FA Cup last time out.

Rovers ended a three-match winless run with a 2-1 victory over Sutton in their second-round clash at the weekend and they could stick with the same XI when they take on the Valiants.

Josh Grant remains out with a hamstring problem, while Alfie Kilgour (knee) is also unavailable.

Luca Hoole could play some part after returning to the squad as an unused substitute against Sutton following a spell on the sidelines.

Dennis Politic will be pushing for a starting berth after coming off the bench to fire Vale to cup victory over Burton.

The on-loan Bolton man replaced the injured David Amoo in the 74th minute, when Vale were 1-0 down, and scored twice to clinch a 2-1 win.

Politic could replace Amoo in the starting line-up if he is not fit to feature from the beginning.

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan should return after being replaced between the sticks by Aidan Stone in the two recent cup matches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal