Brendan Kiernan could return for Walsall against Crawley

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 5:46 pm
Brendan Kiernan could be pushing for a place in Walsall's starting line up for the visit of Crawley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brendan Kiernan could be pushing for a place in Walsall’s starting line up for the visit of Crawley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brendan Kiernan could be pushing for a place in Walsall’s starting line-up for the visit of Crawley in Sky Bet League Two on Tuesday.

The midfielder has missed his side’s last two matches with a foot injury.

Kiernan was absent for the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Cambridge and was an unused substitute for his side’s FA Cup home loss to Swindon at the weekend, but could be fit enough to start on Tuesday.

Rory Holden is expected to remain sidelined.

Crawley could continue to be without Will Ferry for the match.

The 19-year-old came off the bench last week but was forced off with an injury later in the half.

Crawley manager John Yems confirmed at the weekend that 10 first-team players had been unable to take part in full training and some could still be missing for the Banks’s Stadium clash.

