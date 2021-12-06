Returnees give Crewe options ahead of Lincoln clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Crewe pair Callum Ainley and Travis Johnson are back in contention for the home game against Lincoln.

Midfielder Ainley (hamstring) and right-back Johnson had been sidelined since September and October respectively before playing 45 minutes in last week’s Papa John’s Trophy win against Doncaster.

Defenders Callum McFadzean (ankle) and Kayne Ramsay (lower leg) are also closing in on their returns having also returned to full training.

Centre-half Donervon Daniels (hamstring) remains unavailable as bottom club Crewe bid for their third league win of the season.

Lincoln captain Liam Bridcutt (knee) is hoping to return from a two-month injury lay-off in the Sky Bet League One contest.

Bridcutt has been out since early October and returned to the bench as an unused substitute in Saturday’s home FA Cup defeat to Hartlepool.

Boss Michael Appleton made four changes for the tie and on-loan goalkeeper Josh Griffiths is expected to return after being refused permission to play at the weekend by parent club West Brom.

Forward Anthony Scully has missed the last four games following an awkward fall in last month’s draw at Doncaster and is unlikely to feature.