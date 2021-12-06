Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Returnees give Crewe options ahead of Lincoln clash

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 5:48 pm
Callum Ainley has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury (Nigel French/PA)
Callum Ainley has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury (Nigel French/PA)

Crewe pair Callum Ainley and Travis Johnson are back in contention for the home game against Lincoln.

Midfielder Ainley (hamstring) and right-back Johnson had been sidelined since September and October respectively before playing 45 minutes in last week’s Papa John’s Trophy win against Doncaster.

Defenders Callum McFadzean (ankle) and Kayne Ramsay (lower leg) are also closing in on their returns having also returned to full training.

Centre-half Donervon Daniels (hamstring) remains unavailable as bottom club Crewe bid for their third league win of the season.

Lincoln captain Liam Bridcutt (knee) is hoping to return from a two-month injury lay-off in the Sky Bet League One contest.

Bridcutt has been out since early October and returned to the bench as an unused substitute in Saturday’s home FA Cup defeat to Hartlepool.

Boss Michael Appleton made four changes for the tie and on-loan goalkeeper Josh Griffiths is expected to return after being refused permission to play at the weekend by parent club West Brom.

Forward Anthony Scully has missed the last four games following an awkward fall in last month’s draw at Doncaster and is unlikely to feature.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]