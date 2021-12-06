Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Selim Benachour has options ahead of Oldham’s match against Tranmere

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 5:54 pm
Jordan Clarke (right) is set to return to league action for Oldham (Ashley Western/PA)
Jordan Clarke (right) is set to return to league action for Oldham (Ashley Western/PA)

Oldham interim manager Selim Benachour has a near fully-fit squad available for the visit of Tranmere in Sky Bet League Two.

Defender Jordan Clarke is set to return to league action after featuring in the Papa John’s Trophy at Sunderland last week.

Clarke had been an unused substitute the previous weekend after a spell out of action due to concussion protocols.

Forward Junior Luamba, who has been out since September, is closing in on a return after scoring in a recent youth team match.

Tranmere will check on Tom Davies ahead of the short trip to Boundary Park.

The defender missed Saturday’s heavy FA Cup defeat at Leyton Orient.

Manager Micky Mellon had harsh words after the 4-0 drubbing at the Breyer Group Stadium and could shake up his side.

The match will be Rovers’ first league outing for two weeks after two matches were postponed due to damage caused by Storm Arwen at Prenton Park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal