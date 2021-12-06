Boreham Wood brush aside St Albans to reach FA Cup third round

An error occurred. Please try again.

Boreham Wood earned a third round FA Cup tie with AFC Wimbledon after beating St Albans 4-0.

The home side almost took the lead after three minutes, when Scott Boden volleyed a cross into the area by Kane Smith wide.

St Albans had their first opportunity in the 12th minute, when Joy Mukena headed off target after a John Goddard free-kick.

However, the National League side went ahead after 24 minutes, when the visitors failed to clear out of defence, allowing Josh Rees to finish.

Dave Diedhiou headed off the crossbar with seven minutes of the first half remaining, from a Callum Adebiyi delivery, as the visitors pressed for an equaliser.

The National League South outfit came out brightly after the restart, with Mitchell Weiss forcing goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond to gather.

However, their task was made far harder three minutes after the restart when Smith did well to cross from the byline for Rees to head past keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke and double the home side’s advantage.

The provider almost turned scorer just before the hour mark, when he forced Boyce-Clarke into a save.

The hosts sealed the tie in the 65th minute, when Gus Mafuta turned in a cross by Jacob Mendy Mendy.

The rout was complete with 10 minutes remaining when substitute Adrian Clifton netted his first goal for the hosts.