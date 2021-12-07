Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Novak Djokovic inclusion in ATP Cup draw lifts hopes of Australian Open defence

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 8:16 am
Novak Djokovic has been included in the ATP Cup draw (Adam Davy/PA)
Novak Djokovic has been included in the draw for the upcoming ATP Cup in Sydney, raising the prospect of him defending his Australian Open title.

While the draw put a British squad comprising Cam Norrie, Dan Evans, Liam Broady, Joe Salisbury and Jamie Murray in with Germany, Canada and the USA, it was the name of Djokovic which provided the major talking point.

The ATP listed him as a “confirmed player” which will raise hopes of him being in Melbourne for the first major of the year. Tournament officials have said all players must be jabbed against coronavirus but the 20-time slam winner has yet to publicly confirm his vaccination status.

However, the 34-year-old’s inclusion on the Serbian squad list suggests he may be ready and able to head to Melbourne later in the month.

Serbia, the top seeds, will lead Group A which will also features Norway, Chile and Spain. Serbia won the inaugural ATP Cup two years ago by beating Spain in the championship match.

Defending champions and second seeds Russia are in Group B with Italy, Austria and hosts Australia. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and world No. 5 Andrey Rublev will be the country’s top two singles players for the second consecutive year.

Fourth seeds Greece will be in Group D, with Poland, Argentina and Georgia, with Great Britain in Group C.

