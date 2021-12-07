Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mikolaj Oledzki celebrates new Leeds deal

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 8:16 am
Leeds Rhinos’ Mikolaj Oledzki has signed a new four-year deal (PA Images/Richard Sellers)
Leeds Rhinos’ Mikolaj Oledzki has signed a new four-year deal (PA Images/Richard Sellers)

Leeds and England front rower Mikolaj Oledzki has become the latest player to commit his future to the Rhinos, agreeing a new four-year contract that will keep him at Headingley until at least the end of 2025.

The Poland-born Oledzki, 23, who played for England against the Combined Nations All Stars in June and made his Test debut against France in October, has made 82 appearances for Leeds since making his debut in 2017 and was a Challenge Cup winner in 2020.

Leeds coach Richard Agar said: “Mik thoroughly deserves this new contract.

“As a club, we have a policy of rewarding success and Mik’s form over the last two years certainly warrants that.

“He has become one of the leading forwards in Super League, earning a place in the England side, and is at the core of our senior players and performers here at the Rhinos on a consistent basis which has secured his status in the game.”

Oledzki, who has followed Richie Myler and Tom Holroyd in signing new long-term deals, was born in Gdansk and moved with his parents to England at the age of nine.

He is only the second Pole to play in Super League after rugby union forward Grzegorz Kacała briefly switched to league with Paris St Germain in 1996.

Oledzki said: “I am really happy to have got the deal over the line, however the decision was pretty easy for me.

England v Combined Nations All Stars – International Match – Halliwell Jones Stadium
Mikolaj Oledzki played for England against the Combined Nations All Stars in June (PA Images/Mike Egerton)

“For the last few years, I’ve really enjoyed going through the process we have been through as our squad has transitioned.

“We have signed a lot of great players to compliment the young lads coming through and I’ve really enjoyed being part of that building process.

“I’ve been here since I was a junior. I’ve really enjoyed my time and am really excited about what the next four years will bring.

“It was an important decision for me and my family as well. We love living in and around Leeds. It’s a great city, a great, family-friendly club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal