Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Hammer blow for David Moyes defence as Kurt Zouma suffers hamstring injury

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 11:06 am
Kurt Zouma suffered a hamstring tendon injury against Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Kurt Zouma suffered a hamstring tendon injury against Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring tendon injury.

The centre-half suffered the problem in Saturday’s 3-2 win against his former club Chelsea and a scan on Monday showed significant damage.

The Hammers have not said how long the 27-year-old will be out for, only that he has started his rehabilitation.

A statement on the club’s website read: “West Ham can confirm that Kurt Zouma sustained a hamstring tendon injury during Saturday’s Premier League victory against Chelsea.

“A scan on Monday revealed the damage and the 27-year-old French international defender has already started his recovery programme at Rush Green under the supervision of the medical team.”

It is a big blow for David Moyes, who lost another centre-back, Angelo Ogbonna, for the rest of the season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month.

Ben Johnson is also set to spend some time out after sustaining a “low-grade hamstring strain” against the Blues.

The Hammers added: “Everyone at West Ham would like to wish both Kurt and Ben all the very best in their recovery.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal