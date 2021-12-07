Steven Schumacher appointed Plymouth manager

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plymouth have appointed Steven Schumacher as their new manager following Ryan Lowe’s resignation.

Lowe has quit Home Park and has been named Preston’s new manager following Frankie McAvoy’s sacking on Monday, with his contract allowing him to speak to clubs in a higher division.

Schumacher, who was part of Lowe’s coaching staff, takes over a side who are fourth in League One and visit MK Dons on Wednesday.

Chief executive Andrew Parkinson said on the club’s official website: “We are very excited about the appointment, and look forward to Steven building on the impressive foundations he has laid at Argyle.

“Schuey is a popular figure at Home Park, and his tactical knowledge, man-management and motivational skills are evident in his day-to-day work.

“We believe he has great potential, and is the obvious choice to provide continuity at a time of great promise at the club.

“More than that, though, Steven fits the profile of the kind of young, forward-thinking manager we want at Argyle, and no prospective candidate has a better understanding of the club, and squad, than him.

“Of course, we thank Ryan for his achievements as manager, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Lowe took over at Home Park in June 2019 and guided Argyle to promotion from League Two in the 2019-20 Covid-hit season.

They finished 18th last season, but have launched a promotion bid this time around, going 17 games unbeaten until a recent blip.

Preston sacked McAvoy following Saturday’s defeat at Blackburn which left them 18th in the Championship table.