Wigan goalkeeper Ben Amos expected to return for Shrewsbury clash

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 2:50 pm
Former Charlton goalkeeper Ben Amos is expected to return for Wigan against Shrewsbury (Adam Davy/PA)
Goalkeeper Ben Amos is expected to return for Wigan after Jamie Jones deputised in the FA Cup.

The Latics beat Colchester 2-1 and Curtis Tilt, Tendayi Darikwa, Tom Naylor, James McClean and Thelo Aasgaard are all likely to come back into the starting line-up.

Youngster Scott Smith suffered an ankle injury earlier this month and is unlikely to be available.

Striker Charlie Wyke remains sidelined following his cardiac arrest in training but he has left hospital and continues to recover.

Rekeil Pyke could return for Shrewsbury after a hamstring injury.

The forward, who has been playing at wing-back, missed Saturday’s 2-1 FA Cup win at Carlisle but is back in contention for Wednesday’s game.

Josh Daniels is also back after an ankle problem which has kept him out for almost two months.

Aaron Pierre (knee) remains out for Steve Cotterill’s side and Ethan Ebanks-Landell is also sidelined with a hamstring injury.

