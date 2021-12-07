Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leicester sign South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard for next season

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 2:50 pm
Leicester have signed South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard for next season (Ashley Western/PA Images).
Leicester have announced the signing of South Africa international Handre Pollard.

Fly-half Pollard, who helped the Springboks to victory over England in the 2019 World Cup final, will join Tigers from French club Montpellier for next season.

His arrival in the east midlands will fill the fly-half vacancy created by England international George Ford’s move from Leicester to Sale Sharks next term.

Pollard, 27, has won 60 Test caps and made his Springboks debut seven years ago.

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick said: “Handre is a world-class fly-half who brings with him a wealth of experience from Super Rugby, Top 14 and international rugby.

“He is a World Cup winner who has been highly sought after from clubs all over the globe. But, most pleasingly, he sees Leicester Tigers as the club for him.

“What has impressed me most in our dealings with him has been his desire to be a part of what we are building at this club, but also his desire to develop, learn and grow as a player and person.

Leicester Tigers v Sale – Gallagher Premiership – Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium
Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick (Ashley Western/PA)

“This is a very exciting signing for the club and one I hope Leicester Tigers fans are excited about.”

Leicester are currently top of the Gallagher Premiership after recording nine successive victories ahead of their opening Heineken Champions Cup clash against Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday.

And Pollard added: “The club is going brilliantly at the moment and I know there is an expectation to continue that, to keep getting better, because getting to the top is hard, but staying there is even harder.

“There are bigger deals on the table, but I’ve made this decision to work with Steve and to be a part of an unreal, great club at Leicester Tigers which has such a great history.

“I don’t know the whole history of Leicester Tigers, but this is a club that is so well renowned worldwide.

“Everybody I have spoken to about playing there, for Tigers or an away team, say it’s the one stadium that is on another level.”

Leicester said that Pollard will link up with the club when his international commitments conclude ahead of next season.

