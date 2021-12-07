Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Preston appoint Ryan Lowe as manager

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 3:44 pm
Ryan Lowe has been appointed as Preston’s new manager following Frank McAvoy’s sacking on Monday (Tim Markland/PA)
Ryan Lowe has been appointed as Preston’s new manager following Frank McAvoy’s sacking on Monday (Tim Markland/PA)

Preston have appointed Ryan Lowe as their new manager following Monday’s sacking of Frankie McAvoy.

Lowe resigned from his role at Plymouth earlier on Tuesday after an approach from North End and takes immediate charge at Deepdale.

McAvoy left on Monday night following Saturday’s defeat at Blackburn which left them 18th in the Championship.

A club statement read: “Preston North End Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Ryan Lowe as first-team manager.

“Ryan will take over with immediate effect, joining from Plymouth Argyle, a club he guided to promotion from League Two to League One in the 2019/20 season, and they currently sit fourth in the third tier.

“That was the second promotion on Ryan’s managerial CV, having previously led Bury FC into League One.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Plymouth Argyle for the professional way in which they have handled this matter.”

Lowe, whose family are based in the north west, had a clause in his contract at Home Park which allowed him to speak to clubs in a higher division. He has been replaced by Steven Schumacher, who was on his coaching staff.

The former Bury manager took over at Home Park in June 2019 and guided Argyle to promotion from League Two in the 2019-20 Covid-hit season.

They finished 18th last season, but have launched a promotion bid this time around, going 17 games unbeaten until a recent blip.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal