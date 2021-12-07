Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emma Hayes unfazed by prospect of Juventus tie three days after winning FA Cup

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 3:56 pm
Emma Hayes’ side secured 2020-21 FA Cup glory at Wembley on Sunday (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes said it was “business as usual” for her players as they prepared for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Juventus having secured FA Cup glory at the weekend.

Sunday’s 3-0 Wembley success over Arsenal in the delayed FA Cup final sealed a 2020-21 domestic treble for Hayes’ side, adding to the League Cup and Women’s Super League titles they won last term.

And the manager is unfazed at the prospect of heading into another big game just three days later, saying such demands are now “not unusual” for her high-achieving charges.

Sam Kerr (right) scored twice as Chelsea beat Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Sunday (John Walton/PA)

“We’ve been here so many times and because of that we just know how to do it,” Hayes said.

“It’s not unusual for us any more to be in a cup final at Wembley, or play Juventus three days later. This is normal for us so I just think it’s business as usual.”

Chelsea sit top of Champions League Group A on 10 points from their first four matches, with Juve – coached by former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro – three points behind in second place.

This year is the first time the women’s competition has had a group stage rather than going straight into the knockout competition, and Hayes is a fan of the new format.

“I love the group stage, it’s such a great idea, it’s really needed,” she said. “It’s helped my team, and it will help every team and develop a pool of quality teams across Europe so there’s no doubt it’s really helped.

“I love Champions League football, I like big games. I like to test myself and be in those situations where I’m having to improve.

“I like to get better, I want to keep working as a coach to see different ideas, find different solutions, keep challenging the group to finding their best level. (That’s) the thing I love the most about coaching.”

