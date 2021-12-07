Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Andrew Shinnie remains positive ahead of ‘massive’ run for Livingston

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 4:20 pm
Andrew Shinnie is confident Livingston can start climbing the table in the coming weeks
Andrew Shinnie is confident Livingston can start climbing the table in the coming weeks (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Andrew Shinnie senses a chance for Livingston to pick up some much-needed points before the winter break after winning none of their last six games.

The Lions have had a tough run recently, with four of those matches pitting them against big city clubs Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen.

They face another six fixtures before the winter break and four of them are at home – starting with Wednesday’s match against Hibernian. Three of their home games within the festive period are against teams alongside them in the bottom four.

Shinnie knows that after putting so much into their recent matches with little reward, Livingston have to start capitalising over the coming weeks if they are to climb away from their current position of second bottom in the cinch Premiership.

The attacker said: “It’s a massive period for us because there are quite a few games left to make sure we’re not near the bottom at the break.

“It’s a weird season because we’ve gone through runs when we play quite tough games and then we have a period when we play the teams around us and then we go back to the tougher games.

“There are a lot of games where we feel we’ve deserved three points but for one reason or another we haven’t done it.

“We’ve got a good run of fixtures coming up. It’s a good chance for us to put some points on the board.  A couple of results can push you right up the table so everybody’s staying positive and upbeat.”

Shinnie is unfazed by the fact his side have not won in six as he does not believe it is an accurate reflection of the way they have been playing.

He said: “You can look at stats like no wins in six whatever way you want but a few of the draws in there were good results and we did well in the games we lost against Rangers and Hearts.

“One of the results within that run is a 0-0 draw at Celtic Park, which not many teams get, so I’m not paying attention to stats like that. Every game is in isolation. You just take the next one as it comes.”

Similarly, Shinnie is not reading anything into Hibs’ run of only one win in eight league games ahead of their visit to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

He said: “It doesn’t really matter what form Hibs are in. They’ll be desperate to pick up points. Playing Hibs is always a difficult game.

“They’ve got a great squad with good attacking threats, as we saw a couple of weeks ago against Rangers in the (Premier Sports Cup) semi-final. They can beat anyone on their day.

“Every team goes through spells in this league when they’re up and down. We’re looking to bounce back and they’ll want to win as well so it will be a good game.”

