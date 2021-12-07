Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Calum Butcher handed SFA notice of complaint over tackle on David Turnbull

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 4:26 pm
Dundee United midfielder Calum Butcher faces a three-match ban (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dundee United midfielder Calum Butcher has received a Scottish Football Association notice of complaint over his foul on Celtic’s David Turnbull.

Butcher was booked for a challenge on Turnbull on Sunday but SFA compliance officer Andrew Phillips deemed it a sending-off offence following the unanimous agreement of three former match officials.

Half-time substitute Butcher caught the Celtic midfielder with his studs high up the shin after sliding in to get the ball.

Referee Don Robertson gave Butcher a yellow card after the foul, after appearing to consult his fourth official on the severity of the offence.

The 30-year-old will face a fast-track tribunal hearing on Thursday where his fate will be determined.

Butcher had sat out the previous two games after being sent off for violent conduct following an incident with Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez.

He now faces the prospect of a three-match ban given this would be his second sending-off offence of the season. That would see him miss games against Livingston, Rangers and Hibernian.

