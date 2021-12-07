Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Greg Taylor keen to put on a performance against Real Betis

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 5:22 pm
Celtic’s Greg Taylor returned from injury against Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic left-back Greg Taylor is determined to seize any chance he might get against Real Betis and put on a show for the supporters at Parkhead.

Betis and Celtic have already secured second and third place in their Europa League group respectively ahead of Thursday’s final group game, with the Hoops dropping into the Europa Conference League after the winter break.

But manager Ange Postecoglou bristled at suggestions the game was a “dead rubber” and declared it an excellent opportunity to give game time to players who need it.

Taylor falls into that category after returning from shoulder surgery for Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Dundee United.

The former Kilmarnock player said: “First of all, the gaffer will pick the 11 for Thursday night and then we will see who is playing.

“But I think he is spot-on. It would be disrespectful, one, to the competition, and, two, to the club to put any game for Celtic as a dead rubber.

“It’s an opportunity to, one, impress the manager and, two, to put on a performance for the fans.

“The gaffer stresses, when you get the chance to play, it’s an opportunity and it’s about taking that.

“Thursday is no different. The competition is an elite level so we need to be right at it. It’s about focusing on us and continuing to try to play the football that we do.”

The 24-year-old initially suffered his shoulder injury during a Europa League play-off against AZ Alkmaar.

“I have been pushing for a return as quick as possible,” Taylor said. “Sunday went well – shoulder felt good and it was a good team performance so it was good to get back out there.

“There is nothing worse than being on the sidelines but thankfully the boys have been on a good run and it was nice to continue that on Sunday. I was desperate to be back out there. For the 11 weeks I was out, it was tough to watch.

“It’s a hectic schedule, we have eight games until the break. So there will be plenty of opportunities for everyone and it’s about taking the opportunities when they come.”

Taylor was speaking as the Celtic FC Foundation, the club’s charitable arm, announced a £10,000 donation to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity. The club will also send gifts to the hospital and players will interact with patients online.

“It’s a really good gesture from the club,” Taylor said. “It goes to help the most vulnerable at this time of the year, kids who sometimes wouldn’t get something on Christmas morning.”

