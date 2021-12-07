Connor Brown set to be available as Barrow face Salford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Barrow expect to have Connor Brown available for the visit of Salford in Sky Bet League Two on Wednesday.

Brown was sidelined for three matches with a chest infection but returned to help his side secure an FA Cup replay against Ipswich at the weekend.

However, manager Mark Cooper could decide that two matches in five days could be too much for the defender and decide to rotate his squad.

Barrow will look to use the result against Ipswich to put an end to their nine-match winless run in the league and climb the table.

Salford will again be without the suspended Ash Hunter for the trip to Barrow.

The midfielder was sent off in the draw with Bristol Rovers on November 23 and serves the final game of a three-match ban.

Corrie Ndaba, Luke Burgess, D’Mani Mellor and Ian Henderson are all likely to remain sidelined.

Salford will be looking to bounce back after exiting the FA Cup in the second round to National League club Chesterfield at the weekend.