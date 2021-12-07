Elgin’s clash with Kelty Hearts postponed after Storm Barra strikes By Press Association December 7, 2021, 6:46 pm Tonight’s game between Elgin and Kelty Hearts has been postponed (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Tuesday’s Cinch Scottish League Two game between Elgin and league leaders Kelty Hearts at Borough Briggs was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. Storm Barra has swept over parts of Scotland and Northern England and left the conditions in Elgin in an unplayable state. After a pitch inspection at 6.15pm, the referee decided to call the game off. A rescheduled date will be announced in due course. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters says incessant two-hour rainfall put paid to Kelty Hearts match going ahead Manager Kevin Thomson labels late Kelty Hearts call-off a ‘shambles’ Elgin City v Kelty Hearts postponed due to waterlogged pitch Gavin Price urges Elgin City to showcase attacking threat against leaders Kelty Hearts