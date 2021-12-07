Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manager Kevin Thomson labels late Kelty Hearts call-off a ‘shambles’

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 7:38 pm
Kevin Thomson was angered by the decision to make Kelty travel (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson has hit out after he and his players travelled more than 150 miles through snow and stormy weather to discover their their game against Elgin was postponed.

Thomson expressed his ire towards the Scottish Professional Football League and described the situation as a “shambles”.

Despite yellow weather warnings for snow and wind as Storm Barra hit large areas of the country, the cinch League Two leaders made their way from Fife to the Highlands.

But a pitch inspection was later scheduled for 6.15pm and the game was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch little over an hour before kick-off.

Former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Thomson expressed his anger on Twitter from the Borough Briggs ground.

The Kelty boss wrote: “Shambles asking part time players, take days off work, 6 days notice to travel through a yellow warning, 4 and half hours on bus to get called off!!

“Some common sense would be nice to be part of the thinking behind scheduling.”

Kelty striker Nathan Austin was able to laugh at the situation as he gave his sarcastic take on social media.

Austin wrote: “Games off! A massive shock! If only we had weather predictions to help us make a responsible and sensible decision before 20 boys take days off work.”

Thomson’s assistant, Kevin McDonald, had earlier posted a photograph of the view from the team coach as it travelled through heavy snow.

