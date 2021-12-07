Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nathan Broadhead at the double as five-star Sunderland maul Morecambe

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 9:46 pm
Nathan Broadhead bagged a brace for Sunderland against Morecambe (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sunderland claimed their joint-biggest win of the season as they thrashed Morecambe 5-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Nathan Broadhead scored twice, with Ross Stewart, Alex Pritchard and Leon Dajaku also finding the target as the Black Cats reignited their promotion push with an emphatic victory.

Sunderland burst out of the blocks, scoring twice inside the opening 17 minutes, with wing-back Lynden Gooch claiming the assist on each occasion.

Gooch burst past Morecambe full-back Ryan McLaughlin to deliver a cross from the left in the 13th minute and while Stewart’s first-time shot was directed close to Kyle Letheren, the goalkeeper was unable to keep the ball out.

Four minutes later, Gooch delivered another teasing centre from close to the left touchline.

This time, it was Broadhead applying the finish, with the Everton loanee pulling away from his marker to head home from the edge of the six-yard box.

Stewart missed an excellent chance to claim a third goal before the interval, prodding a first-time shot wide, but Aaron Wildig should have hauled Morecambe back into the game midway through the first half.

The midfielder was unmarked as he met Alfie McCalmont’s cross but stabbed a hurried shot over the bar.

Substitute Toumani Diagouraga also went close for Morecambe at the start of the second half but Sunderland put the game to bed with a third goal shortly before the hour mark.

Dan Neil cut the ball back from the byline and Pritchard swept home a clinical first-time strike.

The hosts claimed their fourth in the 68th minute, with Broadhead twisting and turning in the area before drilling a low shot past Letheren from 12 yards.

Sunderland added a fifth with three minutes left as Dajaku’s shot took a hefty deflection before looping over Letheren and finding the back of the net.

