Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke enjoys successful return to Bristol Rovers

Darrell Clarke made a happy return to the Memorial Stadium as third-placed Port Vale secured a 2-1 League Two victory over a Bristol Rovers side who ended the game with nine men.

The former Rovers boss saw his side have a man advantage from the 15th minute when midfielder Sam Finley was sent off on the advice of an assistant referee after clashing with Tom Conlon in an off-the-ball incident.

Vale dominated the first half and made their advantage tell when Ben Garrity was allowed space to volley in off the crossbar from Conlon’s 31st-minute free-kick.

Two minutes later Garrity struck again, sliding in to convert a Lewis Cass cross from the right.

Rovers made a better fist of things after the break and pulled a goal back in the 56th minute when Aaron Collins netted with a deflected shot from the edge of the box.

But any hope of a comeback ended after 77 minutes when defender Cian Harries was red-carded for bringing down Garrity and denying a clear scoring opportunity.