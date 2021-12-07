Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Tisdale takes point from Stevenage league debut after draw with Scunthorpe

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 9:49 pm
Myles Hippolyte was on target for Scunthorpe (Richard Sellers/PA)
Paul Tisdale claimed a point from his first league match in charge of Stevenage following a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Scunthorpe.

The hosts made the ideal start when Luke Norris curled a superb effort in off the post from the right-hand corner of the area in the sixth minute.

The advantage was short-lived as the Iron levelled through Myles Hippolyte, who smashed home from close range after Adam Smith failed to deal with Devarn Green’s cross.

Norris came closest in what remained of the first half, driving just wide from the edge of the box, and his fellow frontman Jamie Reid was also narrowly off target after the restart.

Both goalkeepers were called into action either side of the hour mark, Smith spooning away Ross Millen’s long-range effort and Rory Watson denying Elliott List.

List fired a stoppage-time strike across the face of goal as both sides were forced to settle for a point, leaving Keith Hill’s men still in search of their first away win of the season.

