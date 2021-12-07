Joe Ironside hat-trick helps Cambridge to crushing win at Cheltenham

An error occurred. Please try again.

Joe Ironside fired a second-half hat-trick as Cambridge thrashed Cheltenham 5-0 at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Former Robins loan striker Sam Smith opened the scoring in the 37th minute, slotting past Scott Flinders after Shilow Tracey’s ball forward was misjudged by Lewis Freestone in windy conditions.

It was Smith’s 11th goal of the campaign and seventh in his last nine games in all competitions.

Dan Crowley’s free-kick whistled past the right-hand post for Cheltenham in the 24th minute, but they created very little.

Cambridge, who finished runners-up to champions Cheltenham in League Two last season, doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when George Williams’ ball from the right was smashed into his own net by defender Mattie Pollock.

Alfie May hit the crossbar for Cheltenham, but Smith set up Ironside for Cambridge’s third in the 63rd minute.

Ironside headed in his second from Adam May’s free-kick in the 73rd minute and then lashed in his third from substitute James Brophy’s flick two minutes from the end to take his tally for the season to 11.

Cheltenham’s five-game unbeaten run was ended abruptly by their joint heaviest defeat under manager Michael Duff.