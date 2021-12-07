Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlie Jolley nets late winner for Tranmere

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 9:54 pm
Charlie Jolley struck for Oldham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Charlie Jolley was Tranmere’s hero as his 90th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win at Oldham.

Jolley slotted home substitute Kieron Morris’ low cross to consign the struggling hosts to a third straight League Two defeat and move Rovers two points off the play-offs.

Oldham almost struck in the second minute when Benny Couto forced Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan into a smart near-post save.

Davis Keillor-Dunn then fired against the crossbar from 18 yards.

Rovers frontman Jolley tried his luck from distance, but back came the hosts and an unmarked Keillor-Dunn headed off target from six yards as he met Nicky Adams’ cross.

Oldham had the ball in Rovers’ net on the half-hour mark, only for referee Andy Haines to order Couto to re-take his corner as the ball appeared to have been blown out of the quadrant.

Shortly after the restart Rovers defender Calum MacDonald made a brilliant goal-line block to keep out Zak Dearnley’s volley.

Keillor-Dunn also headed wide from six yards, while Adams was denied by an excellent stop from Doohan.

Rovers almost struck late on when Morris fired a 20-yard effort against a post, before Jolley settled it.

