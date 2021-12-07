Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mansfield made to work for win over struggling Carlisle

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 9:54 pm
Stephen McLaughlin scored for Mansfield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mansfield were made to work hard for their 1-0 win over struggling Carlisle in Sky Bet League Two.

The home side, who have now won five of their last six league games, roared out of the traps with some flowing football and were ahead after six minutes.

Some neat passes saw the ball worked to Elliott Hewitt on the right who curled a cross to the far post where Stephen McLaughlin could hardly miss with his header from six yards.

It could have been 2-0 on 26 minutes after a mistake from Rod McDonald let in Jordan Bowery to set up Harry Charsley, but Mark Howard made the save and McDonald got a foot in to stop George Maris burying the follow-up.

In a low-key second half, Carlisle twice came close to equalising within two minutes.

Nathan Bishop kept out a Sam Fishburn header and then Brennan Dickenson lifted a finish over from seven yards from Kelvin Mellor’s low ball in.

The visitors came even closer in added time, but Jordan Gibson hit the bar with an effort from 25 yards.

