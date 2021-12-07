Mansfield made to work for win over struggling Carlisle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Mansfield were made to work hard for their 1-0 win over struggling Carlisle in Sky Bet League Two.

The home side, who have now won five of their last six league games, roared out of the traps with some flowing football and were ahead after six minutes.

Some neat passes saw the ball worked to Elliott Hewitt on the right who curled a cross to the far post where Stephen McLaughlin could hardly miss with his header from six yards.

It could have been 2-0 on 26 minutes after a mistake from Rod McDonald let in Jordan Bowery to set up Harry Charsley, but Mark Howard made the save and McDonald got a foot in to stop George Maris burying the follow-up.

In a low-key second half, Carlisle twice came close to equalising within two minutes.

Nathan Bishop kept out a Sam Fishburn header and then Brennan Dickenson lifted a finish over from seven yards from Kelvin Mellor’s low ball in.

The visitors came even closer in added time, but Jordan Gibson hit the bar with an effort from 25 yards.