Walsall held by Crawley

An error occurred. Please try again.

Out-of-form pair Walsall and Crawley battled out a 1-1 draw at a windswept Banks’s Stadium.

Both goals came in the final four minutes of the first half as Crawley’s Tom Nichols cancelled out Brendan Kiernan’s opener for Walsall.

Each side fashioned early chances with James Tilley steering over first time from Nichols’ cross for Crawley before Town keeper Glenn Morris foiled Kiernan’s effort from an acute angle.

The lively Nichols then shot just wide on the turn but Walsall went ahead in the 41st minute when Kiernan coolly clipped a fine finish over Morris from Emmanuel Osadebe’s through ball.

Crawley levelled in first-half stoppage time as George Francomb robbed a dithering Jack Earing and crossed for a stretching Nichols to stab home on the volley.

Walsall should have regained the lead just after the hour but Rollin Menayese’s weak close-range shot was cleared off the line by Tony Craig before Morris tipped over Osadebe’s fierce 25-yarder.

Neither side could find a winner to leave Walsall 12th with one victory in eight and Crawley, in 18th, with one win in 10.