Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mikael Mandron spot on for Crewe

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 10:00 pm
Mikael Mandron scored twice for Crewe (Simon Marper/PA)
Mikael Mandron scored twice for Crewe (Simon Marper/PA)

Two Mikael Mandron penalties secured Crewe a 2-0 win over 10-man Lincoln that moved them off the bottom of League One.

Mandron made up for a poor first-half miss by converting twice from the spot after the break, the second awarded for a trip on Ben Knight that earned Imps defender TJ Eyoma a 50th-minute red card.

Lincoln made the early pressing and Crewe were glad Dave Richards was alert to sense the danger after Chris Maguire’s pass found Hakeeb Adelakun, with the keeper saving bravely at the feet of the striker.

Teddy Bishop’s deflected drive from the edge of the box just missed Richards’ top corner.

Mandron failed to deliver the finish a neat move deserved with Tom Lowery and Oli Finney combining to free the striker who drove blazed over the far corner.

But Mandron showed unerring accuracy with the two penalties awarded within a matter of minutes.

First, after a long free-kick into the visiting box Lewis Montsma was adjudged to have impeded Billy Sass-Davies.

Mandron fired the spot-kick high into the corner three minutes after half-time then beat Josh Griffiths again in the same corner shortly after.

Michael Appleton’s side wasted a chance to cut the deficit soon after when Adelakun dithered over his shot in front of Richards and then Maguire blasted the loose ball way over.

But Mandron was close to a third with Griffiths beating out his angled effort.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal