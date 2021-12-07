Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kenny Jackett hails ‘big win’ for Leyton Orient

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 10:38 pm
Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett was thrilled to see his team put four goals past Swindon (Steven Paston/PA)
Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett could not disguise his satisfaction after watching his side inflict a 4-1 defeat on fellow promotion chasers Swindon.

The visitors had arrived with the best away record in League Two having won seven and drawn two of their nine matches and only conceded seven goals  on the road but they were put to the sword by Orient duo Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan.

Both strikers scored twice to take their individual tallies to 13 goals each for the season, with the Robins left with only a Harry McKirdy goal for consolation.
The Londoners are the highest scorers at home in League Two with 23 goals and are now unbeaten in their last 13 matches on their own turf.

“It was a big win for us and we are delighted,” said Jackett.

“I thought it was two excellent teams and against a side that you fully expect to see competing up the top end of the division but our finishing was excellent and we got the goals at perfect times.

“I was disappointed with the goal we conceded because I thought it was important that we got into half-time a goal up and there was a suspicion of offside in that but similarly you can’t stop everything.

“However it was a really impressive start to the second half for us and we took our goals incredibly well.

“Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan have formed a really good partnership but they will both be the first to say there is a hard-working side behind them that are providing them with good service and as with any forward they are only as good as the service. ”

Swindon head coach Ben Garner said: “It was a disappointing result for us obviously.

“I thought in the first half we were excellent apart from one lapse in concentration when we went one down.

“Other than that, we were very, very good. Getting in level at half-time was the least we deserved.

“But then we had lapses in concentration, we just didn’t defend well enough, we didn’t defend our box well enough and their front two were excellent for them.

“Basically, that was the difference in the game. I think they had seven shots and scored with four of them.

“But there were lots of good performances in there and positives which probably sounds strange in a 4-1 defeat but it was just lapses in concentration that cost us the game.

“Even so, I thought we still looked strong, I still thought we played pretty well in general play in the second half and it wasn’t waves of pressure on us at any stage, it was just moments.”

