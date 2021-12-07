Kenny Jackett hails ‘big win’ for Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett could not disguise his satisfaction after watching his side inflict a 4-1 defeat on fellow promotion chasers Swindon.

The visitors had arrived with the best away record in League Two having won seven and drawn two of their nine matches and only conceded seven goals on the road but they were put to the sword by Orient duo Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan.

Both strikers scored twice to take their individual tallies to 13 goals each for the season, with the Robins left with only a Harry McKirdy goal for consolation.

The Londoners are the highest scorers at home in League Two with 23 goals and are now unbeaten in their last 13 matches on their own turf.

“It was a big win for us and we are delighted,” said Jackett.

“I thought it was two excellent teams and against a side that you fully expect to see competing up the top end of the division but our finishing was excellent and we got the goals at perfect times.

“I was disappointed with the goal we conceded because I thought it was important that we got into half-time a goal up and there was a suspicion of offside in that but similarly you can’t stop everything.

“However it was a really impressive start to the second half for us and we took our goals incredibly well.

“Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan have formed a really good partnership but they will both be the first to say there is a hard-working side behind them that are providing them with good service and as with any forward they are only as good as the service. ”

Swindon head coach Ben Garner said: “It was a disappointing result for us obviously.

“I thought in the first half we were excellent apart from one lapse in concentration when we went one down.

“Other than that, we were very, very good. Getting in level at half-time was the least we deserved.

“But then we had lapses in concentration, we just didn’t defend well enough, we didn’t defend our box well enough and their front two were excellent for them.

“Basically, that was the difference in the game. I think they had seven shots and scored with four of them.

“But there were lots of good performances in there and positives which probably sounds strange in a 4-1 defeat but it was just lapses in concentration that cost us the game.

“Even so, I thought we still looked strong, I still thought we played pretty well in general play in the second half and it wasn’t waves of pressure on us at any stage, it was just moments.”