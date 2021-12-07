Paul Warne hails ‘dominant’ Rotherham after extending unbeaten run to 19 games

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne felt his rampant side could have scored even more in their 5-1 hammering of Gillingham.

Warne’s team are now 19 games unbeaten but had to come from behind to smash former manager Steve Evans’ side, who were also reduced to 10 men.

The visitors raced ahead on five minutes with their first goal in five games. It came from a well-worked move featuring Stuart O’Keefe and Ryan Jackson, who supplied the cross for Olly Lee to fire in.

The Millers got level on 38 minutes with Freddie Ladapo on hand to poke home after Michael Smith had got behind the Gills defence.

Mickel Miller then volleyed home through a crowd of bodies from the edge of the box on the stroke of half-time.

The points were made safe on 59 minutes with Dan Barlaser making no mistake from the spot after Michael Ihiekwe had been fouled in the box.

Barlaser could have netted a second penalty but he smashed against the crossbar after Jackson had hauled down Chiedozie Ogbene and received a second yellow card in the process.

The midfielder did net his second on 81 minutes with a powerful finish from Joshua Kayode’s ball.

Ogbene rounded off the rout with an emphatic finish from the edge of the box on 89 minutes.

Warne said: “We created enough chances to get significantly more. We were pretty dominant really.

“A couple of times I was waiting for the net to ripple but it didn’t happen. But 5-1 is a good night’s work.

“They all get on and they are all fighting for places. That is what is really driving them on. I think chemistry in the dressing room is essential.

“We are creating chances and some nights you just don’t take them. After 20 minutes I had that sinking feeling that it might be that night.

“We are blessed at the moment. We have all fit players and they’re all pushing one another.”

Gillingham manager Evans said: “In the first 20 minutes we were by far the better side. The 10 minutes before half-time were pivotal and our goalkeeper made a howler and they equalised.

“It’s a different game then. It’s a long second half for us.

“I have no complaints, they’re a terrific side and they could put full internationals on off the bench.

“They’re a really good side and have probably had 40 shots on our goal. They beat us comfortably and missed a load of chances.”

Evans also bemoaned the club’s injury crisis with Max Ehmer and John Akinde forced off.

He added: “Until Max goes off, we were very comfortable. The injuries are unprecedented. In 20 years of football management it’s the most ever.”